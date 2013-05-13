ND Patil’s supporters, under the banner of Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti (MES) have decided to take out a massive rally in protest against former MLA B I Patil, former mayor Shivaji Sunthakar and MES leader Kiran Thakur.

A meeting held at Hindalga in Belgaum on Sunday blamed the three for the MES losing its seat in Belgaum Rural constituency. The MES decided to send letters to Ministers and Maharashtra leaders, including Minister R R Patil, Shiv Sena chief Udhav Thackeray and others, informing them about the alleged anti-Maharashtrian activity of the trio during the elections.

Former MLA Manohar Kinekar, Ningoji Huddar, R I Patil, Kissan Yallurkar, ZP members Yallappa Kamble, Prema More, Seema Siddannavar and others were present.