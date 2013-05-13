In a joint operation with the Kerala police, the city police on Saturday arrested one more terror suspect from Thrissur in connection with the April 17 Malleswaram bomb blast case, taking the total number of arrests to ten. The accused has been identified Zulfikar Ali (22), a native of Ukkadam in Coimbatore.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) S Murugan confirmed that after his arrest, Ali was brought to the city on Sunday and has been taken into police custody for further interrogation after being produced before a magistrate.

A source said that another suspect, Shabeer (24), was also detained, but police did not confirm this. A police source said that Ali was staying in a hideout at Kunnamkulam in Thrissur for the last couple of days. “He had fled his home town after the blast and was hiding in Thrissur. Based on several leads, he was traced to a house belonging to a relative of one of his friends. He is suspected to be an active member of the banned terror outfit Al-Umma,” the source said.

Meanwhile, Kerala police said they had no information about the arrest. “The SIT neither contacted the local police nor informed us about the arrest,” said Babu K Thomas, Kunnamkulam Circle Inspector, adding that they came to know about the arrest from the locals.