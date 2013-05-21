Cooperation Minister H S Mahadeva Prasad said that the process of setting up separate State EC for conducting elections to the cooperative institutions is on and the polls will be held at the earliest.

The elections were to be held in March or but were postponed as the government wanted to set up the Election Commission.

After inaugurating his office at Vidhana Soudha here on Monday, he said the government will consider implementing Vidyanathan Committee report to streamline the department. Asked about the delay in release of funds to cooperative banks in wake of waiving of loans and interests by the previous government, Prasad said so far the BJP government have released just one installments. “I will see to it that the funds to banks are released at the earliest,” he added. When asked about the delay in enquiry into cooperative housing society scam, he said that the police had conducted an enquiry, however, he would look into it and ask them to expedited the probe. Prasad said he was happy that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah was shouldering vast portfolio such as cooperation that has 37,000 institutions with 2.18 crore members other than Karnataka Milk Federation and Wear House Corporation.

When sought for a reaction over ministers from Mysore getting plump portfolios like Revenue, PWD and Cooperation, he said that the portfolios were decided and cleared by party high command. He said since they hail from Mysore they have close proximity to CM. However, he clarified that has not influenced him to get cooperation portfolio as he had served as minister in the past.