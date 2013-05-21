The state BJP on Monday sought to create trouble for the Congress by highlighting the alleged ill-treatment to original Congressmen by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in the allocation of portfolios.

State BJP president Prahlad Joshi told reporters here that the original Congressmen were given not-so-important portfolios whereas the migrants, particularly Siddaramaiah supporters walked away with plum departments. “As if this is not enough, KPCC president G Parameshwara was also completely sidelined,” he said.

“This shows how original Congress leaders are being sidelined and also how Siddaramaiah is trying to establish his control over the party,” Joshi said.

He also accused Siddaramaiah of doing injustice to North Karnataka in portfolio allocation. “Barring Water Resources Department, none of the important portfolios has been given to North Karnataka. Though there are four ministers from Hyderabad-Karnataka, none of them has been given important portfolios,” he added.

He also took exception to making Baburao Chinchanasur and Qamarul Isalm ministers, saying that they are facing serious charges. “While Qamarul’s name is in the list of those who encroached Wakf property, a court case is going on against Chinchanasur.”