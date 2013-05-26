Six people were killed in two separate road mishaps in Chitradurga and Davangere districts in the last 48 hours.

In Chitradurga, four people were killed on the spot when their car collided with a truck on National Highway 4 at Kyadigere village of the taluk on Saturday.According to Chitradurga rural police, rash and negligent driving led to the accident. The deceased have been identified as Srikanth Anakala (27) from Pandeshwara in Mangalore, Sarfaraz Ahmed (27) of Padamanadu of Mangalore, Sushruth of Bellare in Sullia and Yogesh (30) of Gokulam area of Mysore.

It is said that the car that was at a great speed went uncontrollable and jumped the median and collided with a truck that was coming on the opposite direction. A complaint was registered with Chitradurga rural police.

Meanwhile, two people, including a six-year-old boy, were killed on the spot when a two-wheeler they were riding hit a KSRTC bus near Harihar Bypass Road on Friday night. According to rural police,they were travelling on the motorbike when the bus in front of them braked suddenly and their bike hit it on the rear.