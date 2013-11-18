Acclaimed chemist C N R Rao being bestowed the Bharat Ratna may have brought him to the limelight just now, but Tumkur University’s connection with Rao goes way back.

One of the vibrant research centres in the decade-old varsity is named after him. The Prof C N R Rao Centre for Advanced Materials was established in honour of his inspirational work over the years. It has already produced over 50 research papers in reputed international journals.

When Rao visited the university on April 2, 2013, he was pleasantly surprised to see many of his portraits and awards on display. Governor H R Bhardwaj had recently unveiled a bronze bust of Rao at the research centre.

During his visit, Rao had told students to take up science with passion and get involved in research. He also released a special issue of International Journal of Science Research and a book titled Modern Aspects of Functional Materials on the occasion.

The then vice-chancellor S C Sharma, who had awarded Rao an honorary doctorate at Raj Bhavan in Bangalore, played a pivotal role in setting up the research centre.