Social Welfare Minister H Anjaneya accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of collecting money from multinational companies for the Modi rally held in Bangalore on Sunday.

He told reporters here on Monday that the saffron party had spent several crores on the rally to bring people from across the state. The party leaders were not disclosing the source of money that was spent on the arrangements.

“I got information that many MNCs have given donation for the event. The BJP leaders owe an explanation on the money spent,” he added. He said Modi had no chance of becoming prime minister as the people would not vote for a communal party. The UPA government would come back to power with a thumping majority for the third consecutive term. “Modi did not utter a word on the welfare of the SC/STs, farmers and downtrodden. No dalit leader was found on the dais which shows anti-dalit attitude of the BJP,” he said.