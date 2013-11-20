The Police Department has announced a bounty of Rs 1 lakh for information leading to the arrest of the suspects in the Muthoot Fincorp robbery case.

The police have requested people to give information of the suspects whom they suspect was part of the robbery. Call Superintendent of Police (94808 03500/94808 03501), Additional SP (94808 03502), Deputy SP (94808 03521), Police Inspector of Chowk Police Station (94808 03549) or the Chowk Police Station (08472 263622).