By resigning from their honorary positions, former chief minister Jagadish Shettar and state BJP president Pralhad Joshi have snapped ties with the Karnataka Gymkhana Association (KGA).

The KGA is embroiled in controversy for alleged illegal construction and plans to develop a recreation club at the Hubli Sports Ground in the heart of the city.

Hubli-Dharwad Central MLA Shettar was honorary president and Dharwad MP Joshi was honorary vice-president of the association. The annual general body meeting of the KGA, held on Saturday, appointed others as their replacements as both Shettar and Joshi expressed their disinterest in continuing in the posts in the wake of the controversy. Shettar told Express, “Joshi and I were appointed to the honorary posts because of our positions as public representatives and we never participated in the affairs of the KGA.” He, however, said they have not tendered their resignations. “As we expressed our inability to associate with the club, the AGM elected new people,” he added.

Both Shettar and Joshi had come under severe criticism as various organisations, under the banner of the Ground Bachao Samiti led by veteran journalist Patil Puttappa, had raised serious objection to using HSG for private purposes.

They vehemently opposed the setting up of a recreation club and have been demanding that the ground be opened to the public. Even CM Siddaramaiah had discussed the issue with Patil Puttappa when he visited the city in September and asked the district administration to submit a report.

Deputy Commissioner Samir Shukla had asked both the KGA and members of the Ground Bachao Samiti to submit records to substantiate their claims.

He had recently inspected the activities being taken up at the ground and had stopped construction works there. With the entry of S R Hiremath of the Samaja Parivartana Samudaya, who is spearheading the agitation against illegal mining, the issue further heated up. He demanded that the district administration take back the land given on lease to KGA and initiate criminal action against those who have violated the lease norms.

Reacting to the development, Hiremath told Express, “Shettar and Joshi severing their ties is not a solution. The land grabbed by vested interests should be handed back to the government”. The agitation against land grabbers will continue as the ground is in the heart of the city and worth over Rs 80 crore, he said.