Five people were killed on the spot and four others severely injured when the MUV in which they were travelling collided with a lorry near Mahagaon Cross, around 28 km from here, on Friday morning. The deceased have been identified as Nagareddy (50), Neelamma (60), Vimala (52), Avinash (26) and Mahesh (28).

Police sources said they were returning to their native Chitta village of Basavakalyan taluk in Bidar district after attending a wedding in Gulbarga city. The MUV collided with a lorry coming from the opposite direction. The lorry driver is missing, police sources said. The injured have been shifted to Gulbarga government hospital and are said to be recovering.

The bodies of the deceased were returned to their kin after the postmortems. A case has been registered at Mahagaon police station.

In another accident, 26 people sustained injuries after a North Eastern Road Transport Corporation (NEKRTC) bus over turned near Kagina bridge at Malakhed village of Sedam taluk on Friday.

All the injured have been admitted to the district hospital.