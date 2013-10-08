Development at the cost of environment is unacceptable in any society, Governor H R Bhardwaj said.

He was speaking at the valedictory function of the 59th Wildlife Week celebrations here on Monday.

Addressing family members of the Department of Forest, Ecology and Environment employees, he said, “The water level in water bodies inside Bandipur and Nagarahole has come down and it is a matter of great concern. An alternative like supply of water through pipes should be considered and the environment should not be disturbed. Otherwise, animals will venture into human habitats for food.”

He also expressed satisfaction at the department’s work. “This has ensured an increase in elephant and tiger population, particularly in Karnataka. The State’s elephant population is now over 6,000 and there are more than 300 tigers,” Bhardwaj said.

He also said wildlife conservation models that have been successful in Europe and the Asia-Pacific region should be emulated in the country. Prioritising wildlife, forest and environment will also boost tourism, he added.

Forest Minister Ramanath Rai said the government has allocated Rs 21 crore to adopt measures to curb man-animal conflicts.

The Minister added that the government has set up a Special Tiger Protection Force at tiger reserves and 236 anti-poaching camps have been set up.