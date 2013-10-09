Karnataka may get a Rajyotsava gift with the Union Cabinet meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in New Delhi on Tuesday, approving draft rules for the implementation of Article 371J of the Constitution.

Union Railway Minister Mallikarjun M Kharge told Express that the Cabinet had approved the notification of the Presidential Order ‘State of Karnataka (Special Responsibility of Governor for Hyderabad-Karnataka Region) Order, 2013 under Article 371J of the Constitution’.

The approved notification would be sent to the President for issuing final gazette notification, which Kharge hopes would come before November 1, the State’s formation day.

The notification empowers the Governor to establish a separate Development Board to ensure equitable allocation of funds for the development needs of the region from the State budget. It also empowers the Governor to promote employment from Hyderabad-Karnataka (H-K) region by providing for local cadres in service and to provide reservation in educational and vocational training institutions.

Gulbarga, Yadgir, Raichur, Bidar, Koppal and Bellary fall in the Hyderabad-Karnataka region.

Mallikarjun Kharge said he would pursue the matter and make all efforts to see that Presidential notification would be issued by November 1.