Lingayatism and Veerashaivism are two different religions, Koodal Sangama Basava Dharma Pontiff Mathe Mahadevi said. She was speaking after inaugurating the three-day ‘12th Kalyan Parva’ on the outskirts of Basavakalyan town near here on Wednesday.

Opposing the stand of Akhila Bharata Veerashaiva Maha Sabha that Lingayats and Veershaivas follow the same religion, she said the sabha’s stand is creating confusion among people.

Claiming that it has all the features required for a religion, Mahadevi demanded that Lingayatism be declared a separate religion. She claimed that while many other religions have rigid practices, Lingayatism is liberal, women-friendly and accepts all castes.

She called upon people to encourage inter-caste marriages. Mahadevi said people should be given freedom to marry anyone they like without bothering about caste and religion. She announced that a rally will be held in Freedom Park, Bangalore on October 29 to urge the Centre and the state government to declare Lingayatism as a separate religion.

Kheny, Deve Gowda Fail to Turn Up

Former MLC Ratna Kushnur, Congress leader B Narayanarao, KJP leader Shankuntala Beldale and JD(S) leader Shrikant Swami took part in the Kalyan Parva. However, welcome committee president and Bidar South MLA Ashok Kheny, JD(S) national president H D Deve Gowda who was to have inaugurated the programme, Basavakalyan MLA Mallikarjun Khuba and a few other politicians who were invited to the programme, did not turn up.