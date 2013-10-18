The Congress, which has won the legal battle for the ownership of the ‘Janata Bhavan’ in Bangalore, has decided to file a caveat in the Supreme Court, if the JD(S) files an appeal seeking to set aside the Karnataka High Court order (HC).

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president G Parameshwara told Express: “We have won the legal battle against the JD(S) and make all out efforts to take the possession back.”

He said the Congress will honour the verdict, he said. “We also expect the JD(S) to obey the order and hand over the premises to us,” he said.

Stating that he had instructed legal experts to study the order and file a caveat in the apex court to present Congress contention before disposing of the JD(S) review petition, the KPCC president exuded confidence of winning the case in the apex court too.

“The HC had disposed the case in favour of the Congress on basis of the documents and records presented before it,” the KPCC chief said. It may be recalled that the HC on Friday had ruled that the disputed property, which was in the possession of the JD(S), actually belongs to the Congress and told it to vacate premises within three months. Setting aside the appeal by the JD(S), the division bench of the HC had upheld the trial court verdict in this regard.