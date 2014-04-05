Its manifesto may still not be ready, but the BJP on Friday came out with a comprehensive document outlining the failures of the UPA government.

They particularly attacked the Congress top leaders and star campaigners Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi saying, they were the real power behind the scam-ridden Prime Minister Manmohan Singh government.

Three days before the votes will be cast in the first phase of the general elections, the ‘BJP’s Chargesheet on the Congress-led UPA’ highlights nine charges against the government ranging from undermining of authority of the PM’s office, destruction of economy, corruption, national security challenges, failures of foreign policy, education, healthcare, undermining of institutions and failure to fulfil 2009 election manifesto promises.

The 65-page document was scathing in its criticism of the Prime Minister.

“Dr Manmohan Singh worked like a CEO of a company whose board was headed by Sonia Gandhi with Rahul Gandhi as its deputy. Naturally, he could never become the leader nor was he the last word on policy. Many cases of wrongdoing and corruption also had the consent of Sonia and Rahul.

“The office of the Prime Minister was devalued, integrity compromised and governance suffered. There was mismanagement of the economy, a sense of insecurity and dent to the national and global image of India,” the document said.

“Manmohan Singh was willing to compromise everything just to remain in office. Even after Rahul tore the ordinance, Singh shamefully swallowed the insult and chose not to resign,” BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad said.

“Sonia and Rahul are equally responsible for all the ills of India along with Manmohan Singh because they wanted to exercise authority without accountability,” he added.

The BJP specifically chose Sonia and Rahul for such a scathing attack as they have become the face of the Congress campaign, while Singh has been relegated.

Prasad along with Gopinath Munde, Arti Mehra, Nirmala Sitharaman, Kirit Somaiyya and Meenakshi Lekhi had drafted the document after going through over 42,000 suggestions from various quarters, including the public.

Talking about the economy, the document said that the NDA government had left a roboust growth rate of 8.4 per cent despite inhibiting factors like Pokhran II sanctions, Kargil war, Parliament attack and the Gujarat quake. Now, when the UPA demits office, the growth rate is 4.6 per cent.

The document charges that the UPA failed to control price rise, unemployment and created a mess of infrastructure as highways construction was a mere 1,406 kilometre a year as compared to 4,467 km during the NDA regime.

The BJP also pointed out a similar drop in sectors like mining and power, and ridiculed the lower poverty figure propounded during the UPA government.

While lambasting the “most corrupt” government since Independence, the BJP listed said that they were only listing scams that had amounted to over `10,000 crore. Starting from the 2G spectrum scam, the chargesheet lists scams like coalgate, CWG scam, ISRO-Devas deal, to name a few.

Apart from these big-ticket scandals that rocked the UPA-II tenure, the BJP said other scandals like cash-for-vote, Adarsh housing society scam and the AugustaWestland deal had further dented the ruling party’s image.

The BJP charged that national security and foreign policy was severely comprised as the government failed to control Naxal and Jihadi terror, while India’s clout in its neighbourhood waned.

“Over 500 incidents of border violation by China were reported in just the last two years. Delinking talks with terror was the biggest failure of the UPA,” the document added, referring to the poor foreign policy initiatives.

The BJP has devoted a chapter saying despite the PM being represented from Assam, no development has taken place. This keeping in mind that the north-eastern region together accounts for 25 seats.

The BJP’s document also accused the government for undermining institutions like the CVC, CBI, IB, JPC, PAC and CAG.