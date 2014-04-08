Mutalik Proud to be Part of Ram Janmabhoomi Movement

Express News Service By

“I am proud to be a part of the Ram Janmabhoomi movement,” Sri Ram Sene chief Pramod Mutalik said on Monday, even as he reiterated his stand on his role in the Babri Masjid demolition.

He refused to concede that the demolition of the Masjid was premeditated, as claimed by a sting expose by Cobrapost.

Mutalik told reporters that he had actively participated ‘as a Kar Sevak’ when the Masjid was razed on December 6, 1992. The act was an emotional outburst of more than eight lakh Kar Sevaks so it can’t be called pre-planned, he said.

He said two people had filed complaints against him at Basavanagudi police station in Bangalore and in Hubli. “I want to ask them whether they are descendants of Babur or citizens of India. Defending Babur who invaded and looted India is an act of treason, so action should be taken against them first,” he said.

Mutalik added that he was ready to face any consequence for his remarks and ready to go to the gallows ‘for the sake of Ram temple’.

Mutalik claimed that he had expressed his reservation with RSS leaders over L K Advani hijacking the Ram Janmabhoomi movement and his rath yathra from Somanath to Ayodhya.

“I had proposed the name of Ashok Singhal for leading the rath yathra. But the BJP has been using the temple issue for its political gain,” he said.

‘My Support Has Been Revived’

Mutalik also claimed that his old support base has been revived with him contesting this year’s Lok Sabha elections.

The Sri Ram Sene chief claimed that his old supporters from Bajrang Dal have joined the fold to ‘punish the BJP candidates in Dharwad and Bangalore South’ for negating Hindutva forces.

On Monday, Mutalik also released a CD of his speeches and campaign material, including handouts and post cards. He added bthat a brief manifesto for Dharwad Lok Sabha seat would be released soon. He also used the opportunity to welcome some members who joined the sene from BJP.