Polling in the state may be over but candidates can't go on vacation just yet as many of them have to campaign for their respective party candidates in other parts of the country.

BJP's Bangalore Central candidate P C Mohan plans to lunch with party workers who tirelessly campaigned for him. "I might visit Andhra Pradesh to campaign for party candidates," he said.

Congress' Rizwan Arshad will be heading to North India to campaign for party candidates. Bangalore South BJP candidate Ananth Kumar said he would campaign in Madhya Pradesh.

AAP's Bangalore Central nominee V Balakrishna said he would visit his constituency and start working on a system to communicate with citizens.

A Congress source said the party's Bangalore South candidate Nandan Nilekani will meet with workers and leaders from the party who hit the campaign trail for him.

Meanwhile, Nina Nayak, who contested from Bangalore South, plans to write her second book on child rights.