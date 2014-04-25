Monsoon in Karnataka is expected to be 95 per cent of the long period average of 50 years according to the Meteorological Department (IMD) here. These observations are based on the first Long Range Forecast released by the Central Meteorological Department on Wednesday.

Speaking to Express, IMD Bangalore director B Puttanna said, “In 2012, the rain received was 18 per cent less than the long period average; last year it was 17 per cent more”.

The long period average is calculated based on rainfall data collected over 50 years, from 1951 onwards.

“This year, we expect the monsoon to be within 95 per cent of the long period forecast of 3083.5 mm between June to September,” he said. The forecast by the IMD provides for a five per cent margin of error.

According to Puttanna, areas in south interior Karnataka, which includes Malnad, Madikeri and 14 other districts, will get close to 627 mm of rainfall between June and September.

Coastal Karnataka is expected to receive 790.7 mm of rainfall in the same period while north interior Karnataka, comprising of 11 districts, will receive 480.7 mm of rainfall as per the forecast. However, there is always a margin for errors, he added.

The next long range forecast will be issued in June this year, closer to the commencement of the monsoon season.