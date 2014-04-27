A convict, who was facing death sentence, committed suicide at Gulbarga Central Jail on Saturday.

Central Jail sources said Jyotiba (39) came as usual for lunch. However, in between he went missing. Jail staff found him hanging with the towel he was wearing, behind the jail barrack. He was rushed to Gulbarga district government hospital in a serious condition, but breathed his last on the way, sources said.

Bidar District and Sessions Court on April 21 sentenced Jyotiba to death in connection with the rape and murder of a minor at his home at Talwad village of Bhalki taluk in 2012.

He was sent to Gulbarga Central Jail and was kept in a separate cell.

He looked disturbed about the death sentence and stopped talking to anybody, sources said.

A case has been registered at Fartabad police station in this regard.

Rowdy Hangs Self; PSI Booked

Chikballapur: Chinthamani town police sub-inspector T Murali was booked after a rowdy sheeter K V Manjunath hanged himself and in a suicide note held the officer responsible for his death. Manjunath was a timber merchant. On Saturday, he was found hanging from a tree in Kagadi village. Meenakshi, his wife, lodged a complaint alleging that Murali was torturing him and reportedly opened a rowdy sheet against him. When contacted, Chikballapur SP Divya Gopinath said a case has been booked against the PSI.