Chikmagalur/Shimoga/Belgaum: The monsoon, which has been vigorous in Malnad since Wednesday, has thrown life out of gear in many areas.

Mudigere, Sringeri, Koppa, Kalasa and Balehonnur suffered the worst as torrential rains caused rivers to swell steadily and left plantations and paddy fields inundated. Kottigehara, the gateway to Charmadi Ghats, received a high of 226 mm rain. Power supply was disrupted in many parts of the region after tree branches fell on power lines. As the Hebbale bridge that connects Horanadu to Kalasa has been submerged, Kalasa has virtually become an island.

Streams Overflow

As many streams and rivers in Shimoga district were overflowing, schools and colleges were given a holiday in Hosanagar, Thirthahalli and Sagar taluks on Thursday. Schools in Chandragutti and surrounding areas in Sorab, Kalmane and Shikaripur taluk too remained closed.

On Thursday, the district received 877 mm of rain. In Thirthahalli, Mandagadde bird sanctuary was completely submerged.

In Belgaum

Heavy rain soaked the district, submerging several low-lying areas in flood water here on Thursday.

Belgaum district received 287 mm of rain, while Kankumbi village of Khanapur

taluk received the highest rainfall in the district — 287 mm.

Three houses collapsed and six roads were waterlogged in Chikkodi taluk. Bridges in villages Hangarga, Mundi and Savagaon were submerged in flood water.

Many electric poles were damaged, following which power supply to the three villages was disrupted.

Hemavathi Dam Water to be Released Soon

Hassan: Hemavathi Dam Division authorities have warned people in low-lying areas to move to safer places as water could be released through all six crest gates of the reservoir any moment. Krishnegowda, a chief engineer attached to the Hemavathi project, said taluk officials have been asked take precautionary measures and inform people about the water release. Dam authorities decided to release water into the river as it cannot be released through the left bank canal, which was breached near Nagasamudra village of Channarayapatna taluk recently.