BANGALORE: BJP leader and former chairman of the Karnataka State Minorities Commission Anwar Manippadi has demanded that the state government implement the report he had submitted two years ago “exposing the encroachment on wakf land by political leaders, mostly from the Congress.”

Speaking to reporters here on Friday, he threatened to launch a legal battle if the government fails to recover the lands and punish the encroachers. It has been alleged that Wakf properties worth around `2.30 lakh crore have been embezzled by political leaders, Karnataka Wakf Board officials and bureaucrats. He said the state government should table the report in the legislature as Council Chairman D H Shankaramurthy has given a ruling to table it. The report was accepted by the BJP government when D V Sadananda Gowda was the chief minister and even a gazette notification had been issued in this regard, he said.

“The present government cannot scrap the report giving flimsy reasons,” Manippady said, rejecting the objections raised by present Wakf Minister Quamarul Islam, who had said the report was not submitted in accordance with the Minorities Commission Act. “Once a Wakf Property, always a Wakf Property,” Manippadi said quoting a Supreme Court verdict. He reiterated his demand saying that Wakf properties “grabbed by thieves who are in powerful positions should be recovered.”

The Wakf Board has betrayed the Muslim community as it has not shown any interest in fighting the court cases related to these land grabs, he said. Manippadi said he will launch a legal battle with support from the BJP and community leaders to recover the lands and punish the guilty.

Defamation Case Against Umashree

Former chairman of the Karnataka State Minorities Commission Anwar Manippadi on Friday said he will file a criminal defamation case against Woman and Child Welfare Minister Umashree for her “statement linking his name to the death of a destitute girl-Reshma.”

“I don’t know who this Reshma is. It is shocking to read Umashree’s statement that the girl’s mysterious death occurred after she was sent to my residence to work. Umashree is on a witch hunt against me to suppress my fight against those leaders in her own party who have grabbed Wakf lands. No Reshma or Salma worked in my house.”

Manippady told reporters here on Friday. Manippady’s threat to file a defamation case comes a day after Umashree said that the state government has ordered a Criminal Investigation Department (CID) inquiry into the suspicious death of Reshma, who was sent for skill training to a NGO from the State Women’s Rehabilitation Home.