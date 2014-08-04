KOLAR: The State Government’s intention is to provide better health care for people and it has taken a decision in-principle to set up government medical colleges and hi-tech hospitals in all 30 districts, said CM Siddaramaiah.

After inaugurating the Silver Jubilee Hall of Sri Devaraj Urs Medical College at Kolar on Saturday evening, the Chief Minister said the government has already given its nod to set up 12 medical colleges in various districts and the remaining districts would be covered in a phased manner.

Lamenting the poor health facilities in rural parts, the Chief Minister regretted that despite the best efforts, doctors were not taking up jobs in rural parts. He said everyone prefers to study in government medical colleges, but when it comes to serving in government hospitals, the professionals prefer private hospitals.

He also said that private hospitals alone cannot provide healthcare to all and private institutions should join hands with the government in providing good facilities all over the state.

Kolar MP and former Union minister K H Muniyappa said medical seats should be allotted to backward castes and SC/ST, though they secure lower marks, so that their ambition to serve society is fulfilled.

Muniyappa also said the government should start more medical colleges as doctors are very important in rural parts.

Minister for Medical Education Sharana Prakash Patil hinted at the government bringing about a new legislation to streamline the admission process in private medical colleges.

He said that it is the responsibility of the government to provide opportunities to all who intend to pursue careers as doctors. He said the state government will take all possible steps to provide better facilities at these government colleges.

R L Jalappa, chairman of Sri Devaraj Urs Educational Trust, presided over the event. Secretary of the college G H Nagaraj, principal and staff were present.

The Chief Minister later held a district-level development review meeting and directed the officials to take steps to tide over the drinking water problem.