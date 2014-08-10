BANGALORE: Health Minister U T Khader has appealed to the Union government to ensure intense screening of passengers coming from West African countries at Mumbai and Delhi airports for the dreaded Ebola virus.

Khader, in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Health Minister Harshvardhan, demanded arrangements at the source of the scare itself.

He appealed to people not to panic about the Ebola as no suspect cases have been detected in the State. Arrangements have been made at the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases for screening and medical care for Ebola suspects, he said.

Khader told reporters that strong screening system at Mumbai and New Delhi airports is needed as Bangalore does not have direct flights to West African countries. Most of the passengers from these countries enter the country through Mumbai and Delhi airports. Any suspects of Ebola infection, if detected at Mumbai or Delhi should be immediately sent to AIIMS in Delhi where Ebola unit has been set up and they should not be allowed to travel to any part of the country, he urged.

Khader, who sent a copy of the letter to Congress chief Sonia Gandhi too to take up the issue and urge the Union government to send teams of Indian doctors to airports in West African countries so that all the India-bound passengers could be screened there itself.

Meanwhile, Kempegowda International Airport Limited has taken proactive measures for education and containment of Ebola virus in a joint initiative with the District Health Department, Airport Health Officer (APHO) and Airline Operators Committee (AOC) . The airport officials said entry passes have been issued for DHOs on an emergency basis and doctors, paramedics will be available at the airport. All airlines have been directed to make inflight/on board announcements on mandatory requirements.