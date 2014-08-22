BANGALORE: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah issued a stern warning against the supply of sub-standard rice meant for distribution among the poor in the State, under its flagship programme ‘Anna Bhagya’, here on Thursday.

According to official sources, Siddaramaiah held a meeting of senior officials of the Department of Food and Civil Supplies, in which Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao was also present.

Expressing concern over some media reports that the rice procured for distribution under the ‘Anna Bhagya’ scheme was rotting in several warehouses in the State and a large quantity of the stock is rendered unfit for human consumption, the Chief Minister sought a report on the issue.

The Director and Commissioner of the Food and Civil Supplies Department were also present at the meeting.

Instructing the officials to take precautionary measures in ensuring supply of quality rice to consumers, Siddaramaiah issued a stern warning for any kind of lethargies in the matter.

The officials, who were expected to ensure quality as well as timely supply of rice to the BPL families at `1 per kg, must be held responsible, he said.

He also asked the Minister to hold a monthly review meeting on the implementation of the scheme and submit a report.

Meeting Today

Meanwhile, Dinesh Gundu Rao has convened a high-level meeting of his department on Friday to review and take suitable measures to effectively implement the scheme.