GULBARGA: The state government has once again exposed its lackadaisical attitude in addressing the health problems in Gulbarga district. Health Minister U T Khader, who was scheduled to hold a district-level meeting on Wednesday to find ways to control the increasing number of infant deaths, has postponed his visit to the first week of September.

Speaking to Express over the phone on Friday, Khader said he had postponed the visit as he would be going on Haj pilgrimage. He said he would visit Gulbarga on his return.

Khader, who passed the buck on to deputy commissioners, said it was their duty to check infant deaths in their respective districts and take corrective measures. The minister said he had instructed the Gulbarga DC to send a report on infant deaths soon.

Meanwhile, the MLAs of Afzalpur and Aland constituencies criticised Khader for postponing his visit.

Afzalpur MLA Malikayya Guttedar, who is keen on a berth in the upcoming Cabinet expansion, told Express that Khader’s move shows the government’s negligence towards health problems in Gulbarga district. “It is the duty of the government to protect the health of people,” he said.

Aland MLA B R Patil, said to be a confidante of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, came down on the government for neglecting the district. For the last two years, infant deaths have been high in Gulbarga district. Yet, no efforts have been made to fix the problem. The government is lying about the shortage of doctors, he said.

“It is playing caste politics even when it comes to health.” He said a few months ago, 17 doctors had applied for the post of medical officers in Gulbarga district. However, the government followed a reservation system in selection and many candidates could not get posts and they remained vacant. There was no need to follow the reservation system when doctors are being appointed on contract, he said.

Neela K, state vice-president of the Janavadi Mahila Sanghatane, said the minister (Khader) had no interest in studying the matter and finding a solution.