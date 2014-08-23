SHIMOGA: “Meshtru was an intent listener. Though I was younger to him, he never sidelined me or my views. After listening to me, he would add his opinions and views as well,” said Sirsi Krishnamurthy, advocate and a close associate of U R Ananthamurthy since 1962.

He said whenever he would visit Shimoga, the two writers would always discuss various books and characters written by him. These discussions were often long and usually happened during their evening walk in Gandhi Nagar park or in the residence of Krishnamurthy’s brother Anil Kumar.

Ananthamurthy had great love towards Shimoga district and in particular towards Tirthahalli taluk, where he hails from.

“Meshtru told us that when he was in England, he used to remember the scenic beauty of Melige village and the life around it. During his visits to Tirthahalli, he never used to miss out on meeting his close friend and classmate Gangadhar, with whom he would spend hours talking.

Meshtru Durbaar

Krishnamurthy said Ananthamurthy was almost always accompanied by 7-8 people and close associates used to call the gang the ‘Meshtru Durbaar’.

They used to discuss everything from literature to politics.

“Anybody who interacted with Ananthamurthy for about 10 minutes would have turned a great admirer of his. In return, Meshtru too was always keen to understand the other person,” said Krishnamurthy.