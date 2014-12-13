BELAGAVI: The Department of Kannada and Culture has asked for the return of funds from districts which have failed to complete the work on cultural halls.

The funds had been allotted to set up cultural halls across the state to commemorate the golden jubilee of Karnataka’s formation day.

Replying to a starred question by Ashwathnarayana in the Council on Friday, Minister Umashree said as the work on Suvarna Karnataka Bhavan in Hukkeri was being delayed for seven years, Belagavi deputy commissioner has returned `1.25 crore allocated for the project.

The Suvarna Rangamandira project too was not completed in Gadag, and so the State Housing Board and the deputy commissioner have returned `24.43 lakh to the department.As the Suvarna Rangamandira project in Nelamangala (`25 lakh) and Gadinanda Kannada Bhavan (`20 lakh) in Ullal have proved to be non-starters, the department has directed the district administrations of Mandya and Dakshina Kannada to return the money. Work on Gadinada Kannada Bhavan in Gundlupet was stopped following a litigation, she said.