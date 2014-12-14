BENGALURU/BIDAR : The flap over a BJP MLA gazing at pictures on his phone during the Legislature session has revived the plan of a channel dedicated for the coverage of session proceedings.

According to official sources, Speaker Kagodu Thimmappa is keen about the channel and held a discussion with the officials of the Assembly Secretariat on Friday. The channel was proposed after three MLAs were caught on camera watching porn on a phone two years ago, but was dropped as after it was found that it was not financially viable.

When contacted, Thimmappa said, “Lok Sabha TV officials have shown a keen interest in covering the session proceedings live. I have asked Information Minister Roshan Baig to look into the issue.” “Instead of having a dedicated live telecast system, it would be much easier to tie up either with Rajya Sabha or Lok Sabha TV channels ...,” Thimmappa said. He defended the suspension of Aurad MLA Prabhu Chavan for a day for misconduct. “I have instructed officials of the Assembly secretariat to strictly implement the ban order on carrying mobiles into the House.”

Chavan Offers Apology to VotersMeanwhile, Chavan apologised to the voters of Aurad constituency.

At a press conference in Bidar on Saturday, he said using his mobile phone in the Assembly in was an oversight and he regretted it.