Global Firms Keen to Rejuvenate Arkavathy River

BENGALURU: The expression of interest (EoI) floated by Cauvery Neeravari Nigama Ltd (CNNL) for the Arkavathy river rejuvenation project has received overwhelming response from global companies, including those from Canada, Singapore and the Netherlands.

Speaking to Express, Prof Aravind Galagali, project coordinator, said the state government has extended the deadline for submission of EoIs till December-end following requests from several companies for more time for site visits. The project was initially estimated to cost around `100 crore, he said.

“The project involves several complex issues, including removal of illegal encroachments along river banks and relocation of human settlements from the Arkavathy valley,” he said.

Galagali said CNNL, which is the nodal agency to monitor the implementation of the project, will go through credentials of bidding companies and their past experiences in executing similar projects before shortlisting some of them for issuing Request for Proposal (RfP).

The EoI has been invited for appointment of consultants for preparation of a detailed project report chalking out a comprehensive and integrated solution for rejuvenation of Arkavathy river, he said. Among other things, it includes the study of the entire catchment area and demarcating the river’s course and its tributaries, identification of extent of encroachment and study of environmental aspects, he said.

To a query, he said CNNL has already spent over `22 crore on preliminary works, including desilting, regrading, resection and restoration of the river course along the valley. These preliminary works have yielded promising results, Galagali said, adding that 394 tanks in the catchment area have started receiving water.

“Aquifers in the vicinity, which were dry earlier, are now considerably replenished,” he said.

Sounding a cautionary note, G L Janardhan, director of Parisara Adhyana Kendra, Shivamogga, told Express that the rejuvenation project should not be contractor-centric.

A majority of such projects end up benefiting the civil contractors rather than serve the primary purpose, he said.

Janardhan, who had spearheaded the Paschima Ghatta Ulisi campaign, said, “These kind of projects should be tackled at the micro-level rather than the macro-level. The proposed project can yield better results by involving local people.”