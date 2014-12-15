Home States Karnataka

Global Firms Keen to Rejuvenate Arkavathy River

Published: 15th December 2014 06:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2014 06:00 AM   |  A+A-

BENGALURU: The expression of interest (EoI) floated by Cauvery Neeravari Nigama Ltd (CNNL) for the Arkavathy river rejuvenation project has received overwhelming response from global companies, including those from Canada, Singapore and the Netherlands.

Speaking to Express, Prof Aravind Galagali, project coordinator, said the state government has extended the deadline for submission of EoIs till December-end following requests from several companies for more time for site visits. The project was initially estimated to cost around `100 crore, he said.

“The project involves several complex issues, including removal of illegal encroachments along river banks and relocation of human settlements from the Arkavathy valley,” he said.

Galagali said CNNL, which is the nodal agency to monitor the implementation of the project, will go through credentials of bidding companies and their past experiences in executing similar projects  before shortlisting some of them for issuing Request for Proposal (RfP).

The EoI has been invited for appointment of consultants for preparation of a detailed project report chalking out a comprehensive and integrated solution for rejuvenation of Arkavathy river, he said. Among other things, it includes the study of the entire catchment area and demarcating the river’s course and its tributaries, identification of extent of encroachment and study of environmental aspects, he said.

To a query, he said CNNL has already spent over `22 crore on preliminary works, including desilting, regrading, resection and restoration of the river course along the valley. These preliminary works have yielded promising results, Galagali said, adding that 394 tanks in the catchment area have started receiving water.

“Aquifers in the vicinity, which were dry earlier, are now considerably replenished,” he said.

Sounding a cautionary note, G L Janardhan, director of Parisara Adhyana Kendra, Shivamogga, told Express that the rejuvenation project should not be contractor-centric.

A majority of such projects end up benefiting the civil contractors rather than serve the primary purpose, he said.

Janardhan, who had spearheaded the Paschima Ghatta Ulisi campaign, said, “These kind of projects should be tackled at the micro-level rather than the macro-level. The proposed project can yield better results by involving local people.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
In this December 1968, file photo made available by NASA, Lt. Col. William A. Anders, Apollo 8 lunar module pilot, looks out of a window during the spaceflight. (NASA via AP, File)
NASA's first flight to moon marks 50th anniversary
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 281, with over 1000 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
Death toll in Indonesia tsunami rises to 281
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp