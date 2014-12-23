Home States Karnataka

Sonia’s Illness Hangs Over Cabinet Hopefuls

Sources in the Congress say the hopes of the aspirants have been dashed by the ill health of the party's national chief Sonia Gandhi.

BENGALURU: Ministerial aspirants like KPCC president G Parameshwara may have to wait a little longer than expected to get into the  State Cabinet.

Sources in the Congress say the hopes of the aspirants have been dashed by the ill health of the party’s national chief Sonia Gandhi. “Besides her poor health, both Rahul and she are going abroad for a few days. They too seem not interested in the expansion or reshuffle of the Siddaramaiah Cabinet at this juncture,” a senior party leader told Express.

Besides reshuffling the Cabinet, there were plans to make a few legislators parliamentary secretaries and choose a chief minister’s political secretary. Earlier, a senior party functionary had said the appointments and the Cabinet reshuffle would be done soon after the Belagavi session.

One of the aspirants said, “We had to cancel the proposed party rally in Belagavi because of madam’s poor health. So where is the question of speaking to her about the Cabinet expansion?”  Now, it is speculated that Siddaramaiah will reshuffle the Cabinet as he wants.

