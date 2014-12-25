BENGALURU: The State will host a five-day event of the 22nd edition of the National Children’s Science Congress (NCSC) from Saturday, IT-BT Minister S R Patil said here on Wednesday. The conference will be addressed by Prof C N R Rao, he said.

Patil said that over 850 children from 30 states and six Union Territories would participate in the event, which would be held on the premises of the BGS Health and Education City in Kengeri. The theme for this year would be Understanding Weather and Climate, he said. He further said that among the 850 projects that will be presented in the technical sessions, 45 will be given national awards.

“The winners would get an opportunity to have an interaction with the top scientists of the country at the event,” he added.