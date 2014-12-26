BENGALURU:Railway passengers will soon be able to interact with officials from the South Western Railway. The department announced on Thursday that it would soon be available on Twitter with the Twitter handle @SWRBangalore as well as on Facebook with the page ‘South Western Railway Bangalore Division’.

At a press conference held on the occasion of ‘Good Governance Day’ on Thursday, SWR Divisional Railway Manager Anil Kumar Agarwal said that the social media presence would help his division share information about rescheduling of trains, running of special trains as well as important events.

“Today, we are also commissioning a 10-line outdoor train information board which will give information to the public as soon as they enter the circulating area,” he said. Providing statistics about other IT initiatives, Agarwal said that the upgradation of the IRCTC website will allow 7,000 tickets to be booked per minute instead of the earlier 1,500 tickets. “This has resulted in internet ticket bookings to upto 5.5 lakh per day as compared to 3 lakh tickets earlier. We have seen a reduction of queues at reservation centres too,” he said.

In the near future, the division is planning to introduce e-registration on demand for the Freight Operations Information System (FOIS) and Parcel Management system. “We have started e-tendering for local level small value store tenders as well as 100 pc auction of scrap online,” he said.

As part of the Swacch Bharat Abhiyan, Agarwal said that the Bengaluru Division had given mechanized cleaning contract on all A1, A and B category stations (13 stations) and repairs to toilets and provision of water supply were being made focus areas. “For 28 wayside stations, we have appointed an attendant to maintain toilets for a fee of `2,500 per month in addition to user fees. As many as 300 additional dustbins have been installed at various stations and other initiatives like renovation of refreshment rooms, development of gardens and removal of unwanted posters are also underway,” he said.

The division will soon introduce on board housekeeping services on eight trains where the cleaning staff will travel the length of the train and maintain it. “Tenders have been called and will be finalised in a month’s time,” he said.