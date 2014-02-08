Eight people belonging to two families were killed on the spot when the tum-tum they were travelling in collided with a KSRTC bus at Mandeval village in Jewargi taluk on Friday evening.

The deceased have been identified as Venkatesh, his wife Shantamma, daughter Roopa and son Reddy; and Mallappa, his wife Nagamma, Mallikarjun and his son Rupesh. They were on their way to Ghattarga in Afzalpur taluk to take darshan of goddess Bhagamma, while the KSRTC bus was on its way to Gulbarga from Bijapur.

The bodies of the deceased, all from Yadgir town, have been sent for postmortem, Jewargi Police Inspector Basu Chauhan told Express. A case has been registered at Nelogi police station.

NWKRTC managing director Shivamurthy said `15,000 would be given as immediate compensation to the next of kin and Rs 35,000 would be given after producing the death certificate. The driver of the bus will be suspended, Shivamurthy added.

Compensation

Hubli: The state government on Friday announced Rs 1 lakh as compensation to each of the families of the seven children who were killed in Thursday’s accident near Kalghatagi in Dharwad district. The government also said they would bear the medical expenses of those injured.