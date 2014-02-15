Senior lawyer and politician Ram Jethmalani on Friday attacked the Central Government for not acting on bringing back funds stored illegally in foreign banks by Indians. Terming the people who had hoarded money in Swiss banks as “thugs”, the lawyer said he would petition the Supreme Court to initiate contempt of court proceedings against the Finance Minister and the Prime Minister for their inaction in the matter.

He was speaking at a book launch for BJP leader B S Yeddyurappa in the city on Friday. “There are Rs 90 lakh crore rupees hidden by these thugs in foreign banks. Many names have come up over the years including that of Rajiv Gandhi. I have repeatedly asked Rahul Gandhi what his source of income is, but there is no answer,” he said.

Jethmalani had earlier petitioned the Supreme Court in 2009 as a result of which the apex court had directed the government to release names of people hoarding money in Swiss accounts to him. “There has been no action after the judgment in 2011. The Supreme Court will now deal with these ‘rascals’ for failing to comply with it’s instructions,” he said. Jethmalani also said he supported Narendra Modi for the post of Prime Minister but was himself not interested in holding political office.

He also criticized former lokayukta Santosh Hegde for having framed charges against Yeddyurappa without giving him a hearing. “I have never believed that you were guilty. I am sorry one of the charges framed against you was by a good friend of mine. I knew him since he was a young man and pointed out to the High Court that the Lokayukta had forgotten the basics of framing charges. This is why the HC quashed the charge,” he said.

Also speaking at the event, state Congress leader K R Ramesh Kumar praised BS Yeddyurappa and called him a “gentleman”. Kumar said, “Yeddyurappa is a gentleman. He does not know manipulation. He is a victim of injustice which was done in the open and that is why the people stood by him when he came to power.”