Students of Backward Classes, who enjoy fee concession in higher education institutions, are up in arms over the state government’s decision to implement direct benefit transfer (DBT), which requires them to pay their tuition fee first and then apply for reimbursement.

Students belonging to Categories 1, 2A, 3A and 3B are entitled to concessions in tuition, laboratory, examination, sports and library fees. They pay a nominal amount during admissions.

However, in a recent government order, the Department of Backward Classes Welfare has asked students from these groups to pay the fees first and then apply for reimbursements online.

Hailing from a village in K R Pet taluk, Pavan Kumar D R, who has joined University Visvesvaraya College of Engineering (UVCE), said he found it difficult to pay his fees.

“I had to pay `22,000 during admission and I have applied for reimbursement online. I come from a family that was counting on the fee concession,” the first semester student said.

The fresh guidelines have been issued to uniformly cover eligible students who are also covered under the Centre’s Post-matric Scholarship Scheme.

“The guidelines issued by the Government of India for the post-matric scholarship scheme is appropriate for the present condition...it has been decided to adopt a uniform ‘fee reimbursement’ programme for Backward Class students coming under the ambit of this department and the Central scheme,” B H Anil Kumar, principal secretary, Backward Classes Welfare, stated in the order.

The guidelines also seem to have tightened the eligibility norms for students. To avail the DBT, students are required to have Aadhaar numbers. Those who want to continue receiving support under the programme have to score a minimum of 50 per cent (Category 1) and 60 per cent (Categories 2A, 3A and 3B) marks in the previous semesters.

“The incentives provided to students are subject to their academic progress and behaviour. Absenteeism or participation in protests or strikes or any anti-social activities will result in cancellation of such applications,” the guidelines read.

The All India Democratic Students’ Organisation (AIDSO) has demanded withdrawal of such ‘fascistic and undemocratic’ guidelines. “These conditions are laid down by the government only to deprive lakhs of poor students of the long-availed benefit of fee concession. Besides, this policy comes into effect from the 2013-14 academic year, which means students need to cough up extra fees with retrospective effect,” said Ashwini K S, president, AIDSO Bangalore District Committee.

When contacted, Minister for Social Welfare and Backward Classes Welfare H Anjaneya said, “The guidelines will be revised in the next few days. Students need not pay anything additionally over what they have been paying, during the time of admission. They will only have to show their income certificates and other relevant documents.”