State Information Commissioner T Ramanayak imposed a penalty of `25,000 on public information officer Shivakumar Shilvant for failing to furnish information sought by Right to Information activist Gurunath Wadde.

Wadde told reporters that the Information Commissioner has also ordered Shilvant to pay `2,000 as compensation. Ramanayak has instructed Deputy Commissioner P C Jaffer to deduct `5,000 per month from Shilvanth’s salary from February till June, Wadde said.

The activist had sought information about the expenditure accrued by gram, taluk and zilla panchayats for the Bidar Utsav - 2012 under the RTI Act.

Information on the DC’s meetings about the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme was also sought, he said.

Shilvanth, who is also the project officer and in-charge additional Deputy Commissioner, did not provide the details even after 24 months. So considered the delay as intentional Ramanayak imposed penalty on Shilvanth, Wadde said.