An “all-women rally addressed by Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi here on Sunday turned out to be a bit disappointing for the party with men outnumbering the women who attended.

Addressing the gathering, Rahul made a veiled attack on the BJP and RSS saying the Opposition does not respect women.

“Their ideological sangathan has no place for women. Their leader, what he says and what he does you know it. I do not have to elaborate,” he said.

Making a strong pitch for women’s empowerment, Rahul said, “Wherever women have power in their hands, those areas have progressed. Unless and until we give power to them, India cannot become a superpower,” he said.

He claimed that the UPA Government decided to increase the number of subsidised LPG cylinders per household from nine to 12 per annum, after considering the pleas from several women.

On the other hand, the state leaders attending the rally fought with each other to shower praises on the visiting leader. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that from Jawaharlal Nehru to Sonia Gandhi, everyone in the Congress first family contributed immensely for the welfare of AHINDA classes. He asked what was Narendra Modi’s or BJP’s contribution in this regard.

Kannada and Culture Minister Umashri glorified the death of Rajiv Gandhi. “Has any of the BJP leaders sacrificed like the Gandhi family. Sonia has been leading the party from the front, despite her poor health,” she said.

Not the least, Mandya MP Ramya termed Rahul “the messiah of women as no one knows about women’s issues like him”.