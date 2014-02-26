The demand for the Vice-Chancellor’s post of Dr Gangubai Hangal Music and Performing Arts University, Mysore, does not seem to be as high as it is for the same post in other universities.

The Higher Education Department has so far received only nine applications for the post.

“It cannot be even compared with the number of applications we receive for conventional universities. For example, in case of Mysore and Bangalore universities, we had received more than 200 applications for each,” sources said. However, the Search Committee, constituted for selection of the V-C for the music university, will meet on Wednesday to select a panel of three names.

The university offers certificate courses, diploma courses, BA, MA, M Phil, Phd and D Litt courses in music and performing arts.

The officials in the department are struggling hard to scrutinise the applications as a majority of the candidates belong to conventional universities. “First of all, the number of applications received are less. Even among the applicants, most are from conventional universities who cannot be accommodated (in the university) according to the university’s Act,” the sources added.

According to Karnataka State Dr Gangubai Hangal Music and Performing Arts University Act, 2009, a person or an educationist who is an expert in music or performing arts must be appointed as the V-C.

“It would really be a challenging task for the Search Committee to finalise the names (for the post). The number of aspirants with the needed expertise is less and the committee will be forced to select three from them,” the sources said.

The term of the first V-C Dr Hanumanna Nayak Dore ended recently.

The sources said the university’s Registrar Dr Basavanna and Bashyam Swamy who is associated with the Academy of Sanskrit Research, Melukote, are among the applicants lobbying for the post.