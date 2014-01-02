The Lokayukta investigation into illegal mining cases, including Mysore Minerals Limited (MML) case, in which companies owned by members of Minister D K Shivakumar’s family are accused of irregularities, is yet to start. Reason: the State government is silent on Lokayukta’s request to provide staff to form a Special Investigation Team (SIT).

The government has not replied to any of the letters (the recent letter written on December 30) by Lokayukta Justice Y Bhaskar Rao seeking manpower and infrastructure. The Cabinet had earlier decided to hand over all cases to Lokayukta police, except those with CBI and Enforcement Directorate (ED), referred in the report on illegal mining submitted by Lokayukta Justice N Santosh Hegde. The report had names of the companies owned by Shivakumar’s family.

The government had ordered the Lokayukta to probe the illegal mining cases in November. The Lokayukta has been writing to the government’s Chief Secretary to provide infrastructure to set up the SIT. Sources said that though the government order mentioned “all cases which are not dealt with by CBI and ED” there have been efforts to exclude Part-1 of the report.

“This means cases of 49 C category mines and both the Lokayukta reports are part of investigation with the Lokayukta. Large-scale illegalities in MML are covered in the Part-1 of the report. The government is dodging to provide any infrastructure as it is a huge investigation wherein inaction by several officials will be probed,” an official said.

Lokayukta Justice Rao’s two recent letters, one on December 19 and the other on December 30, suggest that the government has chosen to be silent on providing men and infrastructure to form SIT.

The letter to the Chief Secretary stated that “It was also requested to place the matter before the Chief Minister and the Home Minister and also to move the government for early sanction of the manpower and infrastructure. But, we have not received any information so far from your end. Therefore, there is an inordinate delay in the matter. It is a serious concern, as a huge loss to the State exchequer is involved and every minute’s delay will have to be explained.”

We Will Provide

Manpower, Says CS

Chief Secretary Kaushik Mukherjee told Express that Lokayukta will be provided the additional staff soon.

“The Lokayukta is short-staffed and we have a held meeting. The forming of SIT is left to them (Lokayukta). But we will surely provide them additional staff soon,” Mukherjee said.

Charges Levelled Against Shivakumar

According to documents submitted to Central Empowered Committee (CEC) by S R Hiremath, co-petitioner before the Supreme Court Green Bench, eight firms, directly or indirectly owned by Minister D K Shivakumar, allegedly made windfall profits causing a huge loss to the MML.

The firms are Victory Exports, Indian Rocks, Vallish, Suvi Granites, Skanda Enterprises, Sai Trading Company, Nety Project Solutions and S Pradeep Exports. Hiremath claimed that around 10,80,000 metric tonnes of iron ore was bought at a throwaway price and later exported at an exorbitant price. The MDs of Mysore Minerals Limited, including an IPS officer and other IAS officers, are allegedly involved in the irregularities.

The documents submitted to the committee also include several letters written by Shivakumar, when he was a minister on behalf of all these companies in 2004 and 2005 regarding supply of iron ore by MML to Victory Exports and seven other companies of his kith and kin.

In three such letters, the then Managing Director of MML has put handwritten note to its GM stating “This is referred by minister for UD (Urban Development); please put up for 50,000 MTs as we cannot meet 100 per cent (1 lakh MTs).”

Chargesheet Filed

Shivakumar has also been chargesheeted by the Lokayukta police in an illegal land denotification case.

The chargesheet stated that he bought 4.2 acres of land at survey number 50/2 at Beniganahalli, off Old Madras Road, Bangalore, which was under acquisition in 2003 when he was a minister.

Later, he got it denotified in May 2010 in the name of B K Sreenivasan, original owner who passed away in July 2004. The trial case has been stayed by the Supreme Court as of now.