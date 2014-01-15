A two-month-old girl was kidnapped from the Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) premises on Tuesday.

Saraswathi Chalawadi, from Tavaragere in Koppal district, was brought to KIMS in the early hours of Tuesday after she complained of severe stomach pain.

Her husband Ranjit Kumar, who accompanied her, said on diagnosis it was found that she was suffering from a perforation in her colon. The operation was performed on the same day, Ranjit who is bus driver said.

“As my daughter Deepa was crying during the operation my mother (Mallamma) brought her near the Out Patient Department to pacify her. Soon, someone asked my mother if the baby needed milk and Deepa was handed over to him. Under the pretext of giving her milk, he got into an auto and sped away,” Ranjit said.

KIMS director Dr Vasanta Kamath said, “Since the incident took place outside the hospital building, there were no CCTV cameras in place that could have helped us,” she said.

A case has been registered in this regard.