Irate Villagers Chase Away Home Minister from Funeral

Ramkrishna Badseshi By

The villagers of Khajuri chased Home Minister K J George away when he came to pay homage to slain police officer Mallikarjun Bande on Thursday.

The administration knew that the people of Gulbarga district, especially villagers of Khajuri - the native place of Bande - were angry with the government and North-East Range IGP Mohammed Wazir Ahmed for the January 8 shootout in which Bande was injured.

There were agitations in Gulbarga and in Khajuri from the day of the shootout. The protestors alleged that it was due to the IGP’s mishandling of the incident that Bande had died.

Anticipated agitation during his visit to the village on Thursday, George sent Gadag SP Sharanabasappa Dhage to Khajuri on Wednesday evening to broker peace.

When everybody were sure that the Home Minister would not come, all of a sudden George came to Khajuri along with Medical Education Minister Dr Sharanaprakash Patil, DGP Lalrokhuma Pachau, ADGP M N Reddy, DC N V Prasad and SP Amit Singh.

Immediately after he went near the body of the slain officer to pay his respects, the women sitting near the body got up and started hurling abuses on the Home Minister. Sensing trouble, both the ministers and senior officers started moving back.

They took a short cut from Dasara ground to escape while a mob of around 500 people started chasing them.

As the Home Minister and his team sat in their cars and escaped the mob started pelting stones on the vehicle and chased them for about half a kilometre.

In the stone pelting, the car of Gulbarga DC was damaged and Zilla Panchayat CEO T H M Kumar sustained minor injuries.

The DC confirmed this to Express.