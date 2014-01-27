Differences within the Congress has come to the fore with party leaders locking horns over the control of a prime piece of land in the heart of the city.

The 11,000-sq-ft area near Dasappa Circle (railway station) has divided party men with many, including District Minister V Srinivasa Prasad, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and others backing the construction of a District Congress Bhavan on the land.

However, former minister and Narashimaraja constituency MLA Tanveer Sait has claimed that the land belongs to D Devaraj Urs Socio-economic, Political and Educational Trust.

Congress leaders have taken the matter to KPCC president G Parameshwara, claiming that the City Improvement Trust Board, Mysore, in a letter (dated December 16, 1965), has sanctioned the land on a 99-year lease to the Mysore City District Congress Committee for the construction of a building.

The letter states that the land has been bought from Bhudevi Farm situated between the railway line and Jhansi Lakshmi Bai Road on a nominal rent of `12 per year for 99 years, subject to the condition that 100 ft of land from the railway line must be left free from construction of buildings as per railway rules.

The City District Congress Committee has plans to get the foundation of the building laid by Rahul Gandhi or Sonia Gandhi during their visit to the city. They have been assured of financial assistance by Siddaramaiah himself. The committee also welcomed the KPCC executive’s decision to construct the Congress Bhavan on the land.

Meanwhile, the City Corporation Zone 6 office, as per the directions of the corporation authorities, has cancelled the khatha to the D Devaraj Urs Trust. The khatha was transferred to the City District Congress Committee on December 10, 2013. Enraged over the authorities move, Tanveer Sait filed an objection claiming that the property is in name of D Devaraj Urs Trust which has been paying property tax for the past 33 years.

The property, which was under the control of the trust headed by former CM Devaraj Urs, was taken over by then minister Azeez Sait after the demise of Devaraj Urs. “Former MP Chandra Prabha Urs is serving as the president of the Trust and I am an office-bearer as well,” Tanveer Sait said. He termed the transfer of the land as “illegal” and demanded an immediate stay on it. He said the property should be restored to the Trust.

City Congress president Dase Gowda said a delegation has met KPCC president G Parameshwara and apprised him about the matter and submitted relevant records.