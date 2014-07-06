BANGALORE: Unconfirmed reports suggest that MLA Vijayanand Kashappanavar and his henchman Somashekar Gowda, accused of roughing up a policeman on duty, have fled to Goa. The MLA’s bail plea, filed on Friday, has been adjourned to Monday.

City Police Commissioner Raghavendra Auradkar issued an order on Friday, transferring the case to the City Crime Branch. Neither Abhishek Goel, DCP (Crime), nor Auradkar were forthcoming when pressed for information.

On Friday, lawyers for Kashappanavar, Congress MLA from Hungund, and Somashekar Gowda, a history-sheeter, filed for anticipatory bail.

The public prosecutor, asked to file his objections on Saturday, sought time till Monday and his request was granted.

Sources said two teams have been formed to track down Kashappanavar and Gowda, involved in a late-night run-in with the police at Skyye bar last week.

Goel denied rumours about police teams being sent to Goa, and said Auradkar would answer further queries. But Auradkar did not offer any comment.