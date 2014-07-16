Govt Says No to Probe into Power Purchase from 1999

Express News Service By

BANGALORE: The state government dropped the proposal of constituting a House panel to probe alleged irregularities in power purchases by the previous governments. This move comes after the BJP demanded that the probe include governments from 1999.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said the probe can cover only the period from 2006 to 2013-14 as power purchases started only during the JD(S)-BJP coalition government in the state.

The issue cropped up in the Assembly while Energy Minister D K Shivakumar was replying to a debate on his department. Claiming that power was purchased at Rs 20 per unit, JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy demanded a House committee probe into the issue.

When the minister refused to commit to the probe, JD(S) members staged a protest in the well of the House, forcing Speaker Kagodu Thimmappa to adjourn it.

After the House resumed functioning, Siddaramaiah announced that the government is ready to start a probe from 2006-7, but said the terms of reference will be announced by the power minister who will head the committee.

But Opposition Leader Jagadish Shettar demanded that the committee probe issues regarding power purchase, generation and transmission in the past 20 years.

Accusing the Congress and JD(S) of ‘match-fixing’, he said: “Why are you hesitant to probe the power purchase of the last 20 years if you have clean hands?”

Claiming that the BJP government purchased power with the approval of Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission (KERC), he said the party is ready to face any inquiry.

Siddaramaiah said the government paid Rs 28 crore in 2006-7 to purchase power, Rs 1,055 crore in 2009-10, Rs 3,003 crore in 2010-11, Rs 3,500 crore in 2011-12, Rs 4,839 crore in 2012-13 and Rs 3,212 crore in 2013-14.

He said he will not set up the probe committee if the BJP is not ready to agree to the terms proposed by the government, following which the BJP members staged a dharna, forcing the Speaker to adjourn the House.

When the House resumed, Shivakumar said the government has dropped the plan to constitute a House committee for the probe.

The minister said he will take a decision after discussing the issue with the floor leaders.