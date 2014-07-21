Crimes Against Women, Children Continues Unabated

Express News Service By

BIDAR / HASSAN / TUMKUR / KOLAR / SHIMOGA: Close on the heels of rape incidents reported from several parts of the state, six more cases, one each from Bidar, Tumkur, Hassan, Shimoga and two from Kolar, came to light on Sunday.

In Bidar taluk, a girl was allegedly raped in a sugarcane field at Mallik Mirzapur village on Saturday night.

Bagadal police have registered a case based on the complaint of the girl.

The girl and her paramour went to his friend Mahamad Firoz‘s sugarcane field in the village on Saturday at around 10.30 pm. Firoz had called three other friends - Syed, Yunus and Tajoddin - to the field. The three of them allegedly tied the boyfriend to a tree while one of them threatened the girl at knife-point and raped her.

After this, the four robbed the girl of her vanity bag, `200 and gold jewellery. They also took away `700 from her boyfriend and his ATM card. Sources said the police have arrested three accused and one is absconding. The victim, a college student, hails from Hallikhed (B) village of Humanabad taluk. Reliable sources said a Bagadal police sub-inspector has been suspended regarding this case.

Cousins Rape Minor

A 17-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her cousins in Vijapura village of Arkalgud taluk in Hassan district. The parents of the girl got to know of the incident only after she was seven months’ pregnant. Interestingly, a villager had reported the incident to the police. According to Arkalgud police, the cousins of the girl, who live adjacent to her house, allegedly raped her when she was alone in the house. They also threatened her with dire consequences if she discloses this to anybody. Police are on the lookout for the duo.

Minor Sexually Molested

In Tumkur, a minor girl was allegedly sexually exploited by her distant relative at Tippuruhatti, a golla community hamlet, in Gubbi taluk.

The incident came to light following an anonymous call to the District Child Protection Committee.

She was allegedly raped over several months by the relative following which she conceived. Meanwhile, he tried to get the victim to abort the baby, it is alleged.

Circle police inspector Venkataramana clarified that though an FIR was filed against the accused, the victim is yet to make her statement.

“We cannot consider it as rape without investigation. The relatives of the victim can file a case against the child protection committee, which has filed a complaint, if it is proved that she was not raped.”

Minor Boy Held for Rape

A minor boy reportedly raped a nine-year-old girl at Indira Nagar of Malur town in Kolar district. The incident occurred on July 5 but came to light on Saturday night following a complaint by the parents of the girl.

Sources said the boy is a neighbour of the victim and used to frequently visit her house to play with her. The girl, a third standard student, informed her parents of the incident only on Saturday, following which they lodged a complaint with the Malur police.

Kolar Superintendent of Police Ajay Hilori said the boy has been arrested on charges of outraging the modesty of a girl and also under Protection of Children from Sexual Offenders Act (POCSO). He was produced before a court which remanded him in a juvenile home.

In another incident, a 35-year-old father of two was arrested on Sunday for kidnapping and raping a 17-year-old girl in Ogali village of Srinivasapur taluk.

The incident took place around three months ago. According to SP Hilori, Reddiyappa, who is a relative of the girl, allegedly kidnapped the girl on April 8 and brought her back after a month after staying in Bangalore and Andhra Pradesh.

Based on the complaint of the parents, he has been arrested.

Meanwhile, a 22-year-old youth was arrested for allegedly raping a seven-year-old girl in Shidlaghatta rural police station on Sunday evening. The accused Ravi Kumar, an autorickshaw driver, was arrested on charges of rape, and atrocity on scheduled caste. He was also charged under the Protection of Child from Sexual Offenders Act (POCSO), police said. The incident was reported on Saturday.

Man Held for Raping Widow

Police have arrested a man on Sunday for raping a widow who is his neighbour at Chikkamaradi village of Shimoga taluk. She filed a case with the Women police station stating that she was raped by her neighbour Ramesh. Police have also sent the woman for medical examination.