TN Politicising Cauvery Row, Says CM

MYSORE: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has accused Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa of politicising the Cauvery water dispute. Speaking to reporters here on Saturday, he asserted that Karnataka will strongly oppose the constitution of the Cauvery Management Board as it would be against the interest of farmers in the state.

Siddaramaiah said he had explained this point to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his recent visit to Delhi.

“An all-party delegation including Union Ministers from the State, Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha members will prevail upon Modi to not act in a hurry to constitute the board to implement the Cauvery Dispute Tribunal’s Award on water sharing among Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Pondicherry,” he said.

The CM maintained that there is no need to constitute a board when the appeals on the award filed by Karnataka and other states are pending before the Supreme Court. He felt that the government should wait till the petitions are heard and disposed of by the Apex court.

He mentioned that a copy of the letter submitted to the Prime Minister has been circulated among the Union Ministers and they have been appraised of the State’s stand.

“I have also convened a meeting of floor leaders in Vidhana Soudha on the Cauvery issue on Sunday and will hear their opinion on the matter,” he said.

Clarifying that Karnataka released 260 tmcft of water against the required 192 tmcft last year, Siddaramaiah said the state has been generous to Tamil Nadu whenever there is good monsoon. It is difficult to guarantee a quantum of water during distress, he said.

Asked whether the Union government is keen on setting up the board, he said they have ascertained that the Centre has prepared and circulated a draft to the Water Resource Minister and department officials.

Siddaramaiah said there is no for the board as the Cauvery Monitoring Committee, headed by the Deputy Secretary of the Water Resource Ministry and the Chief Secretaries of States, is already monitoring the release of water from dams after the final award was pronounced on February 5, 2007.

Siddaramaiah refused to comment when asked whether the Prime Minister and the BJP is pleasing Jayalaithaa to seek her support in the Rajya Sabha.

He said his government’s only motto is to stop the constitution of the board till the pending petitions are disposed of in Apex court.

On the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls, the Chief Minister said Congress is keen on fielding a third candidate.

‘State’s Interests Will be Protected’

Davangere: “The welfare of the State will be protected with regard to the Cauvery river water dispute at any cost as all MPs and the State government will jointly meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in this regard shortly,” Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation, G M Siddeshwar, said here on Saturday. “An all-party delegation, led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, will meet the Prime Minister in Delhi on June 10. We will try to convince him that there is no need to set up the Cauvery Water Management Board. All Union Ministers from the State and the MPs will save the interests of the State’s people,” he added.