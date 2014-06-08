Home States Karnataka

TN Politicising Cauvery Row, Says CM

Chief  Minister Siddaramaiah has accused Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa of politicising the Cauvery water dispute.

Published: 08th June 2014 08:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2014 08:25 AM   |  A+A-

Siddaramaiah_EPS

MYSORE: Chief  Minister Siddaramaiah has accused Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa of politicising the Cauvery water dispute. Speaking to reporters here on Saturday, he asserted that Karnataka will strongly oppose the constitution of the Cauvery Management Board as it would be against the interest of farmers in the state.

Siddaramaiah said he had explained this point to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his recent visit to Delhi.

“An all-party delegation including Union Ministers from the State, Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha members will prevail upon Modi to not act in a hurry to constitute the board to implement the Cauvery Dispute Tribunal’s Award on water sharing among Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Pondicherry,” he said.

The CM maintained that there is no need to constitute a board when the appeals on the award filed by Karnataka and other states are pending before the Supreme Court.  He felt that the government should wait till the petitions  are heard and disposed of by the Apex court.

He mentioned that a copy of the letter submitted to the Prime Minister has been circulated among the Union Ministers and they have been appraised of the State’s stand.

“I have also convened a meeting of floor leaders in Vidhana Soudha on the Cauvery issue on Sunday and will hear their opinion on the matter,” he said.

Clarifying that Karnataka released 260 tmcft of water against the required 192 tmcft last year, Siddaramaiah said the state has been generous to Tamil Nadu whenever there is good monsoon. It is difficult to guarantee a quantum of water during distress, he said.

Asked whether the Union government is keen on setting up the board, he said they have ascertained that the Centre has prepared and circulated a draft to the Water Resource Minister and department officials.

Siddaramaiah said there is no for the board as the Cauvery Monitoring Committee, headed by the Deputy Secretary of the Water Resource Ministry and the Chief Secretaries of States, is already monitoring the release of water from dams after the final award was pronounced on February 5, 2007.

Siddaramaiah refused to comment when asked whether the Prime Minister and the BJP is pleasing Jayalaithaa to seek her support in the Rajya Sabha.

He said his government’s only motto is to stop the constitution of the board till the pending petitions are disposed of in Apex court.

On the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls, the Chief Minister said Congress is keen on fielding a third candidate.

‘State’s Interests Will be Protected’

Davangere: “The welfare of the State will be protected with regard to the Cauvery river water dispute at any cost  as all MPs and the State government will jointly meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in this regard shortly,” Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation, G M Siddeshwar, said here on Saturday.  “An all-party delegation, led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, will meet the Prime Minister in Delhi on June 10. We will try to convince him that there is no need to set up the Cauvery Water Management Board. All Union Ministers from the State and the MPs will save the interests of the State’s people,” he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
In this December 1968, file photo made available by NASA, Lt. Col. William A. Anders, Apollo 8 lunar module pilot, looks out of a window during the spaceflight. (NASA via AP, File)
NASA's first flight to moon marks 50th anniversary
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 281, with over 1000 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
Death toll in Indonesia tsunami rises to 281
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp