Scientists Find a New Way to Combat Drug-resistant TB Bacteria

HU is a protein in tuberculosis bacteria. If its interactions with the bacteria’s DNA are minimised, the organism cannot multiply

Published: 17th June 2014 07:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2014 07:56 AM   |  A+A-

BANGALORE: A group of scientists has found that some molecules can stop the tuberculosis (TB) bacteria from growing and infecting more people. The molecules may prove to be an important drug for TB and can be a good strategy to fight multi-drug resistant TB bacteria.

A World Health Organisation (WHO) report states, “It is a fact that someone dies of TB every 15 seconds and eight million people develop active TB every year. Each one can infect between 10 and 15 people in one year just by breathing.”

HU is a protein in the tuberculosis bacteria Mycobacterium tuberculosis (Mtb). It catalyses rapid multiplication of the Mtb.

If one can decrease or stop the interactions between the bacteria’s DNA and HU, then Mtb cannot grow or multiply, the scientists said. The study was carried out by scientists from Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research, Poorna Prajna Institute of Scientific Research (all based in Bangalore) and Albert Einstein College of Medicine, New York,

Prof Suryanarayanarao Ramakumar of the Department of Physics at IISc and one of the authors of the paper said, “The discovered molecules reduce Mtb growth. They also adversely affect many other processes in the Mtb pathogen such as transcription, recombination, maintenance of DNA architecture etc.”

He added, “The discovered inhibitors are lead molecules for the development of drugs. They are very important since they define a new class of molecules called stilbene derivatives for TB therapy. TB bacteria are developing resistance to existing drugs. More importantly HU is a novel drug target as shown by us experimentally. “

MtbHU has amino acid residues with positive charges in the DNA binding region. Their group has shown that some of these residues form an interaction core which can be targeted by inhibitors.

The inhibitors discovered by the group have negatively charged groups through which they bind to MtbHU thereby compromising the functions of MtbHU.

The team of scientists has not contacted pharmaceutical companies yet.

Ramakumar said, “The molecules reduce the growth of Mtb in the laboratory. They have not yet been tested in patients. They have to go through clinical trials, tests for side effects etc, which will take a few years. They show excellent promise at this stage, but much more work is required for them to qualify as drugs.”

Dr Tuhin Bhowmick, another author said, “With the emergence of multidrug-resistant tuberculosis, Mtb has re-emerged as an enormous challenge to public health system worldwide”.

Moreover, TB and HIV co-infection, and the appearance of extensively drug-resistant TB have necessitated intense searches for novel drug targets and new drugs. “This is part of my PhD work and may lead to newer drugs to fight TB,” he added.

