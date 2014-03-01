Home States Karnataka

Yelakki Bananas Come to the Rescue of Nanjangud Farmers

Marginal farmers who had given up cultivation of Nanjangud rasabale after suffering huge losses are now

Published: 01st March 2014 09:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2014 09:07 AM   |  A+A-

Marginal farmers who had given up cultivation of Nanjangud rasabale after suffering huge losses are now reaping profits after switching over to Yelakki (Ney Poovan) bananas, a species popular in Tamil Nadu, and G9 (Grande 9), an improved variety of the Pacha balehannu.

With better profits and easier cultivation practices compared to rasabale, the demand for these varieties is high in Nanjangud.

Farmers say the crops are cost-effective. By growing the hybrid variety in an acre, they can earn around `1 lakh, while Yelakki  fetches around Rs 80,000.

“As the soil type, temperature and several other factors are quite conducive to cultivate these varieties of banana, by using low-cost inputs, we are able to earn good returns,” says a farmer. Devarasanahalli village head Venkatesh said: “I incurred huge losses after the failure of rasabale. The plants are very susceptible to viral attacks and the cost of maintenance is high.” 

According to officials in the Department of Horticulture, farmers are now growing Yelakki in thousands of hectares, while cultivation of rasabale has shrunk to less than 25 acres in the past two decades. Horticulture Department senior assistant director B M Shivalingappa says farmers are showing more interest in growing Yelakki as it requires minimum  maintenance costs and also because there is a huge demand for it.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
In this December 1968, file photo made available by NASA, Lt. Col. William A. Anders, Apollo 8 lunar module pilot, looks out of a window during the spaceflight. (NASA via AP, File)
NASA's first flight to moon marks 50th anniversary
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 281, with over 1000 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
Death toll in Indonesia tsunami rises to 281
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp