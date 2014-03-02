The KLS Gogte Institute of Technology (GIT) here has been selected for setting up the government’s New Age Incubation Network for Entrepreneurship Development and Mentoring Centre.

KLSGIT is one of the nine colleges selected throughout the state as Information and Communication Technology Incubation Centre. A high power committee headed by T V Mohandas Pai, Mr B V Naidu, Sudeep Banarjee and other prominent IT industrialists selected the colleges. The programme will cater to the projects that solve local problems and find solutions to local needs.

Funding upto `40 lakh will be provided to the centre, while innovative project proposals from the students, alumni and locals will be funded to an extent of Rs 3 lakh. The focus will be on building an ecosystem fostering entrepreneurship. Skill development programmes will be taken up in association with industry for training unemployed youths in basic IT/ BPO/ Telcom/ ESDM .