The JD(S) is waiting for the Congress to announce its candidate for Dharwad to finalise its candidate as it is expecting migration of some Congress leaders to its fold once the candidate’s name is out.

As of now, the names of former MLA Mallikarjun Akki, Nasir Bagawan and Altaf Kittur are doing the rounds for JD(S) ticket.

As there is no unanimity on any of these names, the party has decided to wait for Congress’ move. As there are several aspirants in Congress, JD(S) is hoping a few aspirants, particularly former MP Manjunath Kunnur, will switch sides if they don’t get ticket.